Taxi bursts into flames on midtown Manhattan street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A yellow cab burst into flames in midtown on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Fifth Avenue between 38th and 39th streets during the usually busy lunchtime rush.

Emergency crews responded and extinguished the flames by about 2 p.m., when the mercury in midtown had reached about 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

No injuries have been reported, officials said. It's unclear what sparked the blaze.

Witness videos shows a dramatic pop coming from the burning cab that startled passersby.