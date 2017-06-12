Staten Island man killed in early morning hit-and-run

STATEN ISLAND — The NYPD are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 59-year-old Staten Island resident.

A statement released by the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information says Daniel Nelson was struck and killed early Sunday morning. The Staten Island Advance reports (http://bit.ly/2sjoBGG ) that emergency personnel found Nelson on the ground with head trauma.

Nelson was less than a mile from his home. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD are investigating and the case is ongoing.