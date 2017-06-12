Queens mom needs help fighting fungus growing in her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Kisha Jeter, a single mother of two who lives inside the Pomonok Houses in Flushing, says the ceiling in her bathroom and kitchen are falling apart.

"It's very nasty and you have little children, they both have asthma, I have asthma. We deal with this everyday," Jeter said.

Fungus seems to be flourishing around the pipes in her home.

"It's leaking. I hope you can fix it," 7-year-old Maddison Jeter said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority, told PIX11 News that no mold was found.

"We can and will do better to provide safe, clean and connected communities for everyone who calls NYCHA home," the agency said in a statement. "Staff is working with the residents to fix the leak as soon as possible.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.