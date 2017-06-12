Push for legal recreational marijuana in NY renewed by lawmakers, community advocates

ALBANY, N.Y. — With little more than a week left in the legislative session, some state lawmakers and community advocates are renewing the push for legalized recreational marijuana in New York state.

State Sen. Liz Krueger and Assembly member Crystal Peoples-Stokes are joining with advocates organized by the Drug Policy Alliance Monday afternoon to announce reintroduction of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

Past efforts have stalled in legislative committees.

The bill would establish a legal market for marijuana in New York and tax and regulate it like alcohol.

The lawmakers say the potential tax revenue stream is considerable since it’s estimated that New Yorkers spend $3 billion a year on marijuana.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been dubious about legalizing weed beyond limited medical use of non-smokeable forms.