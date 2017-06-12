Perfect Father’s Day gifts for millennial dads

Refresh for video.

This Father’s Day, show dad how much you appreciate him with a gift he actually wants.

Today’s dad bucks tradition – he’s not just the maestro of the yard, the garage and the man cave – he’s active in the kitchen, laundry room and baby’s room.

This millennial dad likes to be pampered, goes to brunch, and has a little rosé with his BBQ.

Brianne Manz, former fashion show room owner and now mommy behind Stroller in the City, offers tips for finding the best Father’s Day gifts and activities any man would love this season.

o Monkey Heart Print Pocket Square: $75

o 3D Skull Cufflinks: $125

o FOLDCOR card holder – Navy: $52

o TANCLAN holdall – Navy: $167

o Alpha Bravo Knox Backpack in Hickory: $365

o Alpha Bravo Anderson Slim Commuter Brief in Hickory: $395

o Alpha 2 Continental Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry- On in Black: $675

o Fujifilm Instax Mini 26 + Rainbow Film Bundle – Blue/White: $62.99

o Kindle Paperwhite E-reader – Black: $119.99

o Astrophysics for People in a Hurry (hardcover): $11.37

o Pitmaster: Recipes, Techniques, and Barbecue Wisdom (hardcover): $13.20

o HyperIce Vyper Roller: $199.99

o Philosykos Eau de Parfum fragrance: $150 (for 75ml)

o Handmade Figuier candle: $64

o Beard Maintenance Set. Complete with beard wash, conditioner, oil, and scrubbing brush: $90