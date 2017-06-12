NJ police officer killed by train near Linden

LINDEN, NJ — An off-duty officer with the Linden Police Department was killed Monday morning when he was struck by a train, department officials said.

Daniel Kuczynski was hit around 7:30 a.m. It wasn’t immediately clear what he was doing on the tracks. The Amtrak Police Department is investigating.

Kuczynski served as the director of the Linden Police Athletic League (PAL) for the past nine years.

“As Police Officers, we strive to make a difference, and through his work Danny had a profound impact on our city’s children,” Linden Police Chief Jonathan Parham said. “We ask that you keep Danny’s family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this painful loss. He will be missed.”

There will be a candlelight vigil held in Officer Kuczynski’s memory Tuesday night in Dobson park.

