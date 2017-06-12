Man stabbing, chasing roommate with knife is shot by officers in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man who was shot by police while allegedly stabbing and chasing his roommate with a knife has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, the NYPD said Monday.

Francis DeJesus, 31, faces charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The arrest comes a day after officers responded to reports of a physical fight on Shepherd Avenue, between Ridgewood and Arlington avenues, around 9 p.m. Sunday, Commanding Officer Jeffery Maddrey said.

Upon arrival, police witnessed a man, later identified as DeJesus, punching his roommate, police said.

DeJesus then entered an apartment, and reappeared with a knife and began to stab his roommate, Maddrey said.

The victim was stabbed at least two times in each forearm, and was subsequently chased, when police shot the attacker, police said.

DeJesus was shot once in the lower back and hospitalized, according to police.

The victim was taken to another hospital in unknown condition.

Multiple police officers were also transported to the hospital for observation. None were believed to have been attacked, Maddre said.