Man, 36, fatally struck by bus in Manhattan in first Citi Bike death

CHELSEA, Manhattan —A 36-year-old Brooklyn cyclist hit by a bus in Chelsea Monday morning became the first Citi Bike fatality since the bike-sharing program’s launch, officials said.

Dan Hanegby collided with a charter bus around 8:15 a.m., police said. He fell to the ground rear tires of the bus rolled over him. Paramedics rushed Hanegby to Bellevue Hospital, but he did not survive.

Dozens of bikers have been fatally struck by cars in New York City since Citi Bike was rolled out in 2013. Hanegby’s death is the first fatality connected to Citi Bike. This was the second fatality in over 102 million trips that have been taken on a bike share bike in the U.S. since 2010, when the first modern bike share systems in the country were established.

The program now has 10,000 bikes in New York City, according to Citi Bike. Those bikes have been used to make over 43 million trips through city streets.

“Together with the City of New York, we wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the rider’s family & loved ones on this terrible tragedy,” Citi Bike tweeted.

