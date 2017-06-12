Kayaker missing off Long Island’s Crab Meadow Beach: Coast Guard

FORT SALONGA, N.Y. — Multiple agencies are searching for a kayaker who went missing off Long Island’s Crab Meadow Beach over the weekend, the Coast Guard said Monday.

Selbin Enamorado went missing while kayaking near Crab Meadow Beach, in Fort Salonga, on Sunday, according to the Coast Guard, which was notified around 5:45 p.m. by the Huntington Harbor Master.

Anyone who spots Enamorado, who is in his 20s, is asked to contact Sector Long Island Sound at 203-468-4401.

Agencies involved in the search include the Coast Guard’s Eatons Neck station, Coast Guard air station in Cape Cod, New York State park rangers and Suffolk County marines.

Prior to kayaking, the Coast Guard gives the following advice:

Before heading out on the water all mariners, including kayakers and other human-powered craft, should be well informed about the waterways they plan to use.

Prior to heading out, tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you expect to return.

That friend of family members should know if you do not return by your expected time frame to call the Coast Guard or local authorities and say you may need assistance.