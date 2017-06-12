Jersey City suspends officers who kicked victim on fire after crash, transfers others

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Four police officers in Jersey City who were caught on camera kicking a man who was on fire after being struck by a car as it crashed have been suspended without pay, local officials said.

Other officers were also transferred and face charges for their role in the incident, Mayor Steven Fulop said. The prosecutor is still involved in determining any additional punishment.

4 police officers suspended without pay + 2 D.Cs transferred. 4 Officers face dept charges. Next step is wait on feedback from prosecutor — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) June 12, 2017

Fulop has called for the termination of the officers after the incident.

It started after Leo Pinkston, 48, crashed his car in front of the EconoLodge after being chased by cops for six miles. Officers had fired shots as they chased him.

The officers kicked a man on fire after he crawled away from the wreckage. But the man wasn’t Pinkston; it was an innocent bystander.

“Where appropriate, there could, and probably would be criminal charges,” said Mayor Steven Fulop.

It’s unclear why the officers decided to kick the man instead of helping him.

“Look, we have a high standard for the police department,” said Mayor Fulop. “They do a tremendous job. We’re not going to let just a few bad apples be a reflection on the entire police department or the entire city. We’re going to be aggressive with them.”

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez released a written statement that reads in part:

“This video is now part of all the evidence we are considering as we investigate the actions of all individuals…we will utilize all resources available to the Prosecutor’s Office for a full and thorough investigation as we seek to bring this matter to a rightful conclusion.”

Carmine Disbrow, president of the Jersey City Police Officer union, told PIX11 the entire incident is being investigated.

“Taking swift action isn’t always elegant, but this video clearly shows that the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames, and pull this man out of harm’s way.”

