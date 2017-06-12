Howard tries to help dad and daughter stay in house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — We’ve been telling you about the problems of acting teacher Alex Dwek for more than three years now. Alex’s little girl, Maya Rose, has a genetic defect that leaves her unable to speak or walk.

Over the years, input from you, our PIX11 viewers, has helped Alex find a school for Maya and the genetic testing that led to her diagnosis.

But now, he may have to sell the only home Maya has ever known: their house in Rutherford, N.J.

Alex had a no-interest mortgage, but it has expired. The interest rate is reasonable but Alex can’t afford it. He told us he was told by his mortgage holder, OCWEN, that it couldn’t help unless he’d missed mortgage payments.

We got Sen. Bob Menendez’s office involved. They got the Bergen County office of the Urban League to set up an application with the State of New Jersey for a financial aid to pay his mortgage.

“They said everything’s good, looks like you’re gonna qualify,” Alex told us.

So Alex did what was unthinkable for him: he missed some mortgage payments.

“Eventually, they said, you’re denied,” he recalled.

The Urban League told us Alex was denied by the state, not by them. Now he faces a real bind. He has his house up for sale, and he and Maya have to figure out where to go.

If you have any ideas for Alex, either on moving or keeping his home, email us at howardshelpers@pix11.com. We’ll forward sincere responses to Alex.