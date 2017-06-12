Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair could get 15 years in Brooklyn arrest

BROOKLYN — Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has been arraigned in court and faces up to 15 years in prison following an arrested in Brooklyn on weapons charges, officials said Monday.

Telfair was pulled over by an unmarked unit on routine patrol at about 3 a.m. Sunday and told officers that he had “bought the gun in Florida,” after cops found one pistol in the center console, according to authorities.

Edward Hayes, who represented Telfair in court, argued that guns recovered during the search were licensed in the state of Florida and called Telfair a “perfect citizen,” with “no participation in criminal activities.”

Telfair was in New York because he and his wife are “temporarily separated,” Hayes added.

The car was registered to Telfair, who was driving when police pulled him over. Inside, officers allegedly found three loaded firearms, one semi-automatic rifle, a bulletproof vest, a large quantity of ammunition and two bags of marijuana inside the car.

The former NBA player now faces weapons charges, and three and a half to 15 years in prison.

In court, Telfair made eye contact with his mother, wife, two children, and other family members who were seated in the rear of the courtroom.

His bond was set at $75,000.

Telfair’s nephew, 18-year-old Jami Thomas, who was also in the car, was given $2,500 bond.

Thomas’ lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery stated that Thomas was “only a passenger and had no prior contact with the criminal justice system.”

Telfair, a Brooklyn native, played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns before finishing his NBA career.

In 2007, Telfair was hit with another gun charge. The NBA later suspended him for three games after his guilty plea.