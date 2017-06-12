Commuters to slam MTA with class-action lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Commuters fed up with recent delays and warned about the upcoming “summer of hell” plan to file a class-action lawsuit against the MTA, a lawyer said Monday.

“I have a message for the governor, and I have a message for the MTA: clean up your act, because class is in session,” local attorney and daily rider Paul Liggieri says.

Plaintiff Meredith Jacobs, a commuter of 24 years, says delays have become progressively worse over the years, with the last two being especially bad.

And all this before Gov. Andrew Cuomo said commuters should expect a “summer of hell,” after Amtrak announced major rail repairs beginning in July at New York’s Penn Station, reducing trains by 20 percent.

Now, Liggieri says a class-action lawsuit seeking compensation for the more than 600,000 monthly card holders will be filed.