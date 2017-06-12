Bear spotted wandering through N.J. neighborhoods

CRANFORD, N.J. — A bear wandering through neighborhoods in New Jersey delayed a school’s opening Monday and has authorities on the lookout for where the bruin will go next.

The animal was first spotted shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Beech Street near Brookside Place School, which had a delayed opening — to 9:45 a.m. — because of the sighting.

In an update shortly after 10 a.m., Cranford police tweeted that the black bear had left Cranford and was last seen wandering into Garwood.

Police have started to call the animal “Ted E. Bear” in their updates online.

Authorities warned residents not to go near the bear or try to feed the animal. Wildlife officials have been called to track the bruin.