Start of possible heat wave prompts air quality alert in NYC, Long Island and Westchester

NEW YORK –– With another possible heat wave in sight beginning Sunday, an air quality alert has been issued throughout the five boroughs, Long Island and Westchester, warning New Yorkers to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued the advisory, which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It warns of poor air quality throughout New York City, as well as Suffolk, Nassau, Westchester and Rockland counties.

Sunday should reach 90 in many areas and officially start what is likely to be our second heat wave of the season. A complete change in the jet stream will allow the heat to build in across the entire eastern half of the country. Temperatures will soar into the 90s from the Plains to the east coast.

The record for Monday is 93 and we will take a run at that. Even Tuesday will exceed 90 and with each passing day, the humidity will increase. This combination will make it the most uncomfortable spell of weather so far.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory problems, such as asthma, are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and those requiring heavy exertion, according to the NYC Office of Emergency Management.

The “very young” and those with pre-existing conditions, such as heart disease, are also at risk, the National Weather Service warns.

People with adverse symptoms should contact their personal physicians, according to the weather service.

The higher-than-normal temperatures increase ozone in the atmosphere. The air quality index on Sunday is predicted to be greater than a value of 100 for ozone, the Office of Emergency Management states. The index was created to correlate different pollutants to one scale.

New Yorkers can call a toll-free air quality hotline for more information at 1-800-535-1345.