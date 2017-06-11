Police shoot knife-wielding man in Brooklyn after he stabs another man: sources

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man with a knife was shot by police in Brooklyn Sunday night, police sources said.

He was fighting with another man on Shepherd Avenue near Ridgewood Avenue around 9 p.m. when police responded to the scene, police sources said. Officers tried to stop the fight.

An officer fired at the knife-wielding man, police sources said.

The man with the knife was taken to Brookdale Hospital, police sources said. The man he was fighting with was taken to the hospital for treatment to two stab wounds.

Police involved shooting in the confines of the @NYPD75Pct details to follow. — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) June 12, 2017

