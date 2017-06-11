Newark shooting leaves man, woman hospitalized

NEWARK, N.J. — A shooting in New Jersey’s largest city has left a man and a woman injured.

Newark authorities say the shooting occurred early Sunday in the city’s Ironbound neighborhood.

The two victims — a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — were both taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening. But their names and further details on their conditions have not been disclosed.

Essex County prosecutors say the shooting apparently stemmed from an ongoing dispute, but the motive remains under investigation. They said the shooting was not related to a Portugal Day Festival held in the area, which had ended around the time the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.