Nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera joins NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade

Controversial figure #OscarLopez Rivera on a float up 5th Ave. at the National #PuertoRicanDay Parade @PIX11News with complete coverage pic.twitter.com/C3dTuBl9On — Shirley Chan (@ShirleyChanTV) June 11, 2017

NEW YORK –– Oscar Lopez Rivera is toward the front of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, proudly standing on a float as the march stepped off.

The former member of a militant, nationalist Puerto Rican group was greeted Sunday with some boos and cheers but most spectators just watched the festivities.

Just before New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito started walking up Fifth Avenue on Sunday, she announced she was there “to celebrate.”

She and thousands of others joined the parade that had drawn controversy for granting the title of “National Freedom Hero” to Lopez Rivera. He served 35 years in prison for his role in the nationalist group that was linked to violence in the 1970s and ’80s.

Mark-Viverito is celebrating his release from house arrest last month. She said the parade day is “a day of unity and celebration.” As for those who chose to stay away because of Lopez Rivera, she said “that’s their decision.”