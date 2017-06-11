JFK 100: Inside the Kennedy Mystique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Kennedy's legacy still looms large more than 50 years after he was gunned down in Dallas. This year would have marked JFK’s 100th birthday. On this centennial, Marvin Scott speaks with author Scott Reich about JFK’s legacy and why his presidency matters to a new generation.

Then, a Brooklyn man is turning his former pain into a project to help others. John Bunn was illiterate when he was arrested at the age of 14. He learned how to read in prison and now he’s working to get books in the hands of incarcerated men and women.