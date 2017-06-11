Indian Point power plant to shut down to replace leaky water seals

BUCHANAN, N.Y. — One of two nuclear power plants at Indian Point in Westchester County is being shut down to replace leaky water seals.

Entergy Corporation says the Unit 3 power plant 30 miles north of New York City will be shut down Sunday night to replace two water seals between the lid of the reactor and the reactor vessel.

The company says operators have been monitoring slight water leakage for several weeks, but there was no threat of radiation release or danger to public or worker safety.

Unit 3 returned to service May 18 after a $100 million maintenance and refueling project. Unit 2 is currently operating at full power.

Indian Point has been on the shores of the Hudson River in Buchanan, New York since 1962. It’s just 25 miles from New York City.

Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a longtime opponent of Indian Point, and Entergy reached a deal to shut down Indian Point entirely by April 2021.