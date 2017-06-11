House explosion leaves 1 man in serious condition in Piscataway, NJ

Posted 12:12 PM, June 11, 2017, by

PISCATAWAY, N.J. –– A man is in serious condition after a large explosion rocked a Piscataway home early Sunday, the town’s mayor says.

The blast happened at about 4 a.m. at 85 Hopkinson Ave. Arriving firefighters found the house completely engulfed and destroyed, mayor Brian Wahler said.

A man who lived in the house was discovered with second-degree burns and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but with non life-threatening injuries,  Wahler said it was a “miracle” the victim didn’t die.

State police and Middlesex County Prosecutors are investigating.

The explosion could’ve been triggered by a possible gas leak, according to Wahler. There are also several nearby homes without power.