Fans dress up, party for 149th Belmont Stakes

Posted 1:16 PM, June 11, 2017, by

ELMONT, N.Y.  – There was music, there was dancing, there were libations and there was grilling for the 149th Belmont Stakes.

Early at the track was Paul Oliva who was seen filling out his racing form, but he didn’t seem to mind the favorites were not running in this year's race.
“I always go to the Derby, and the Belmont”, Oliva said.
From a classical barbershop quartet to classical fashion. The women were smoking cigars.  it was all about the floral white and pastel dresses to designer shoes, sunglasses and hats this one  was created by a designer for Narin Hassein.
“She designed it for the Kentucky Derby, but she allowed me to wear it to the Belmont today,”Hassein said.
The men wore colorful pants, suits and blazers. but none were better suited than P.J. Steinborn who was nattily dressed in a bowtie and suspenders. His mother Carla Steinborn was also "dressed to the nines”  and said horse racing is in their blood.
“His grandmother was a big horse lover, so we looked at our family photos to get  ideas for P.J.” Carla said.
As race time drew near the group  “Groundstone”, from Brooklyn serenaded the crowd with “My Girl”. But after a mile and a half, it was a boy “Tapwrit"  coming from behind to beat the favorite "Irish War Cry.”
Tapwrit’s trainer is Todd Pletcher, who lives in Garden City, New York –– just a stone’s throw from Belmont Park. This is his third win at Belmont so after winning the Kentucky Derby with “Always Dreaming” weeks ago, it has been a really good year for Pletcher.