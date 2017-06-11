Complaints about bar and club noise on the rise in NYC

ALBANY, N.Y. — Noise complaints about bars and clubs in New York City are increasing and a new report suggests officials could do a better job of addressing the problem.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has released an audit that found the number of noise complaints about bars and clubs more than doubled between 2010 and 2015, from 38,000 to more than 93,000.

“Establishments with hundreds of complaints lodged against them faced little or no repercussions,” DiNapoli said. “For the sake of city residents, more action must be taken to address noisy clubs and bars.”

Many bars and clubs were repeat offenders, with 277 businesses that each received 100 or more complaints. The number of noise complaints in New York City more than doubled between 2010 and 2015.

The audit recommended that the New York State Liquor Authority and New York City Police Department improve their coordination, better analyze noise complaint records and crack down on bars and clubs that prompt repeat complaints.