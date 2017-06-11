Body found floating in Central Park pond: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN –– Police say a body was discovered by a passerby inside the Central Park early Sunday.

The corpse was found inside the Central Park Conservancy Pond, police said.

A witness saw the body floating in the pond, dove in to rescue the person but later determined that the person was already dead, according to police.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Last month, two corpses were found in a two-day period at separate bodies of water in Central Park. There was no criminality determined in both cases.

Renowned pathologist and former chief medical examiner for New York City, Dr. Michael Baden told PIX11 on May 10 there's a science behind the discovery of floaters this time of year.

"Bodies that have gone into the water in November, December and January when the water is cold, the bodies stay under the water until the water warms up enough," said Baden.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.