Tapwrit wins 149th running of the Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, N.T. — Tapwrit has won the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes, upsetting favorite Irish War Cry in the last stretch.

The Belmont Stakes, which takes place on Long Island, New York, Saturday pits three-year-old thoroughbreds over a grueling mile-and-a-half on dirt for perhaps the first time in their lives.

There was no Triple Crown up for grabs this year — for winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in the same season — but the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes represents a significant prize in its own right.

The winner will take home $800,000 from a purse of $1.5 million with $280,00 to the second and $150,000 to the third.

The Belmont Stakes was first held at Jerome Park racetrack in the Bronx in 1867 — six years before the inaugural Preakness, eight years before the Kentucky Derby — before switching to nearby Morris Park in 1890 and then to Belmont Park, just outside Queens, in 1906.

The race — named after August Belmont I, a New York financier, politician and society figure — has only missed two editions, when anti-gambling laws in New York forced its cancellation in 1911 and 1912.