Puerto Rico Day celebration kicks off with night of salsa dancing in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — What better way to prepare for the Puerto Rican day parade tomorrow then to go to the 33rd annual Salsa Festival here at Barclays?

It's a four hour lovefest of all things salsa, a night to celebrate one's heritage.

Eddie Palmieri was the crowd pleasing opening act.

Audience members could barely stay in their seats.

"Millions of people come to the city to celebrate at the Puerto Rican Day Parade," Salsa Festival concert promoter Adam Torres told PIX11. "So this has become the celebration before the celebration."

Even before the 33rd annual salsa festival began, it was a night to dress up and celebrate Latin culture.

"It's a wonderful reminder of our cultural roots," Cynthia Santiago-Borbon, dressed in a beautiful silver dress, told PIX11. "It's a bonding experience."

Her husband Tabare Borbon agreed.

"I love the music, the rhythm, it's infectious," Borbon said. "When you start dancing, you really feel like you are in another place."

Johnny Rios of Park Slope even showed me a few of his salsa moves.

"Not sure if they are actually allowed to dance in the aisles during concert," Torres, the concert promoter, told PIX11. "But they will be dancing in the aisles," he added.

The dancing and the celebration will continue into the wee hours of the morning.