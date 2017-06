Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX 11`s Oji Obiekwe sat down with `Younger` star Nico Tortorella to talk about the upcoming fourth season of the hit TV Land show, his role in the Lifetime movie "Menendez: Blood Brothers," and his Love Bomb podcast.

“Menendez: Blood Brothers” will premiere on June 11th at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. You can also catch Nico on of "Younger" which returns for its fourth season on June 28.