JAMAICA, Queens –– A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Queens late Friday, police say.

Cops responded to a call of a person shot in front of 110-44 175th St., police said. Arriving officers found the male victim, 30, with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to cops.

EMS took the man to a hospital where he died.

The victim’s identity is pending proper family notification.

There are no arrests at this time.