LIRR worker fatally struck by train near Queens Village station

QUEENS VILLAGE — A Long Island Railroad worker was fatally struck by a train near the Queens Village station Saturday morning, authorities confirm.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m.

According to MTA’s Aaron Donovan, the LIRR train from Huntington heading toward Penn Station struck the worker just west of the Queens Village station.

The identity of the worker has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

LIRR trains are delayed an average of 15-20 minutes in both directions on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Hempstead Branches. Westbound trains are bypassing Hollis and Queens Village.