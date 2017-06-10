Kayaking at Brooklyn Bridge Park offers unique way to see NYC skyline

BROOKLYN — Looking for something free and fun to do in New York City? Grab a paddle and enjoy skyline views with free kayaking on the East River at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy and Brooklyn Bridge Park have released their full lineup of events and activities for 2017’s spring and summer season.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of free cultural, educational, and recreational events, as well as expanded opportunities to volunteer and support this world-class waterfront park.

“It’s one of the wonderful things about Brooklyn Bridge Park — it’s a waterfront park,” said Nancy Webster, Executive Producer of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy. “And this ability we have to get the citizens of New York City and Brooklyn into a boat and out onto the water in a safe and fun way is one of the things we’re most excited about here at the park.”

Kayaking sessions take place every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Thursdays from 5:30-6:45 p.m. through August 26 on the Pier 2 dock of Brooklyn Bridge Park. Sessions are free and open to the public. No pre-registration is necessary.

The expansive five-month season of programming began on April 8 with the 19th Eileen C. Dugan Memorial 5K. Long-time audience favorites such as Books Beneath the Bridge, Movies With A View, Jazzmobile, and All The Park’s A Stage will all return to the Park.

Also returning are a number of free outdoor fitness classes such as Zumba, Pilates, Broadway Dance, Hip Hop Dance Aerobics, and Sunrise Yoga, taught by Dodge YMCA instructors. Recreational activities such as Double Dutch, Basketball Clinics and Kayaking will give visitors unique opportunities to learn new skills and stay fit.

For more information, please visit brooklynbridgepark.org.