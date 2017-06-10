‘It’s a reason to celebrate love’: Hundreds turn out for Brooklyn Pride Day in Park Slope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Most of us know that June is LGBTQ pride month to commemorate the Stonewall riots but did you know June 10 is Brooklyn Pride Day?

The day long celebration begin with the pride Ron and Prospect park and then a five-day multicultural Festival along Fifth Avenue in Park Slope.

Among the performers were members of Batala New York, an all female African, Brazilian samba and reggae percussion band with an all inclusive message and the crowds listening embrace that Brooklyn pride message as well.

"It's a reason to celebrate love," Kassandra Minor, a Park Slope mother of five-year-old Soleil, told PIX11.

Her husband, Cornelius, agreed. "It's great for this neighborhood. We see each other every day, but we rarely get a chance to pause and celebrate," he added.

Another festival goer, Carmen Velez, praised the food. "Especially the empanadas, Italian sausages and Mexican tacos," she added.

While Brooklyn pride was all about the food others had serious information for the LGBTQ community of Brooklyn.

Lori Hurley, the assistant director of the Star Program at SUNY Downstate was handing out flyers with information about HIV testing and prevention.

Acting Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez was wearing a rainbow pride tie to underscore the message of the day.

"We have to stand together," Gonzalez told PIX11. "We can't let hate or prejudice separate us. That's what it mean," The DA added.

And Loris Jones-Randolph said Brooklyn Pride means "being alternative, being supported and supportive and showing your colors."