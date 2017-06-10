Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon arrested for allegedly abusing girlfriend

SANFORD, Fla. — The former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has been arrested for reportedly abusing his new girlfriend.

Officials say Nick Gordon was taken into custody in Sanford, Florida, on Saturday.

That’s after his girlfriend filed a police report saying he beat her up and held her at her home Friday night.

Gordon is now facing charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment.

Last year, he was found legally responsible for Brown’s death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

But Gordon did not face any criminal charges.

Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found unresponsive in her bathtub in 2015.

She died a few months later, and an autopsy said drug intoxication and immersion in water contributed to her death.