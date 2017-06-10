Afghan official: Afghan soldier kills 2 US soldiers

Afghan Border Police personnel walk through an outpost damaged in an airstrike in the Nad Ali district of Helmand province on June 10, 2017.
KABUL, Afghanistan — Two U.S. soldiers were killed Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said that two other U.S. soldiers are wounded in the attack, which took place in the Achin district. He said the Afghan soldier was killed after the attack.
The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Such insider attacks have happened before in Afghanistan. In March, another Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.