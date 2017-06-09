Video games may actually make your kids smarter, new study reveals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re worried about kids playing too many video games and becoming couch potatoes this summer, don’t be!

Researchers at the University of Glasgow said video games actually encourage critical thinking and problem solving.

For their study, undergraduate students were split into two different groups.

One was a control group. The other played different video games, including Borderlands 2, Minecraft and Lara Croft.

Students in the gaming group improved their skills in “communication, adaptability and resourcefulness." That's because players have to try different ways to accomplish tasks.

The study suggests there may even be a role for video games in higher education.

Lead researcher Matt Bar says, “My research is perhaps what every parent may or, in the case of some, may not like to hear.”

So relax, parents. Video games may actually make your kids smarter.