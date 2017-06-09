Two men attempt to lure 10-year-old boy into car on LI: police

FREEPORT, NY — Two men tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into their car Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The boy was walking on North Brookside and Maryland avenues around 3 p.m. when two men in a white four-door sedan stopped in front of the him, police say.

The men allegedly told the boy to get in the car, but the victim ran away from the scene and called police.

The men then drove away northbound on North Brookside Avenue

The vehicle used is possibly a Honda Accord, according to police.

Both men are in their 20s or 30s and have “high-top hair.” The passenger was wearing sunglasses at the time.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.