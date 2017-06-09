Service dog reunited with Army veteran month after being stolen in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx — It was a happy reunion Friday when a service dog was returned to its owner in the Bronx nearly a month after it was stolen.

The pup was stolen after two men attacked Army veteran Robert Lebron during a walk on Mother's Day.

Lebron had taken his 8-month-old pup, Mala, on a walk Sunday morning, he said. The pair were returning to his Bronx building from Poe Park when the attack happened.

"I was attacked from behind," Lebron said.

One man pounced on Lebron. He stumbled down the stairs. A second man grabbed Mala's leash and ran off with Lebron's companion.

"What she gives me I can't get from someone else: not a therapist or a family member or my friend," he said about his service dog. "It's unconditional love."

Lebron served as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. Mala signified a new chapter in his life.

"It was one of the most amazing things that has happened to me in a long time," he said about getting Mala. "Because I can take her everywhere to the store, to church, to the hospital - and I do."