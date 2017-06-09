17 children hospitalized after 2 school buses crash in Mahwah, NJ

MAHWAH, N.J. – More than a dozen students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into another one in Mahwah Friday morning, authorities said.

Four Passaic County school buses carrying 147 students were headed to Museum Village in Orange County for a field trip around 9:30 a.m. when a large bag appeared on the road near 375 Route 17, according to Sgt. Michael Blondin from Mahwah Police Department and Pablo Munoz, superintendent of Passaic Public Schools

The front bus tried to avoid the bag of unknown debris in the road. In its attempt to do so, the bus behind it rear-ended the first bus, causing 17 children from both buses to have minor injuries, authorities said.

The victims were taken to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The field trip from School 11 in Passaic was cancelled, according to Nunez. The remaining students were transported back to school.

https://twitter.com/luisrudominguez/status/873181722963312641