Many worried after thieves target music festivals, concerts

NEW YORK — For some it’s considered the music festival to kick off summer in New York City.

Governor’s Ball on Randall’s Island featured acts from Chance the Rapper to the band Tool.

While most were focused on the concert, thieves stole a reported $13,000 worth of personal property from concertgoers, mostly cameras and cell phones.

With several upcoming concerts and music festivals in New York City including Summer Jam, safety and security expert Bill Stanton advises, “always be aware of your surroundings.”

“The perpetrators, the bad guys, they are opportunists,” Stanton said. “They're looking for the easiest thing to grab and go on your body.”

Stanton suggests carrying wallets or cell phones in zippered pockets, “deputize yourself to be your own bodyguard,” he said.