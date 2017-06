THE BRONX — A man was was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed on the subway in the Bronx Friday evening.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on the No. 4 train at 167 Street and River Avenue.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.

This is a developing story; check back for updates