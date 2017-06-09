Man charged in stabbing of pregnant woman on Bronx subway, cops say

LONGWOOD, the Bronx –– A man who allegedly stabbed two women, including a pregnant woman on a subway train was charged, police said Friday.

Derrick Wilson, 50, was charged with attempted murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The 24-year-old expectant mother was with her 21-year-old friend on a northbound No. 2 train when they got into a verbal dispute with Wilson after bumping into him around 7 pm. Thursday. They also argued over seats, police said.

He pulled out a knife and stabbed both woman near the Prospect Avenue stop of the train, police said. The 21-year-old woman was stabbed in her left arm and her 24-year-old pregnant friend was stabbed in the neck.

Both women were taken to a local hospital where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

Wilson was taken into custody at the stop. He is being held at NYPD Transit Bureau District 12 as of early Friday.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

Additional reporting by PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo.