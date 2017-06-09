Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hollywood legend Sam Elliott chats about his latest role in the critically acclaimed movie “The Hero” as well as his current project, the third remake of “A Star is Born” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

In “The Hero,” written and directed by Brett Haley, Elliott plays an aging and ailing movie star. Haley created the role and film solely for Sam. The movie has garnered a lot of attention, with many people saying his part as Lee Hayden could be the role of a lifetime. He stars alongside Laura Prepon, Nick Offerman and Krysten Ritter in the movie.

Stop by Lincoln Square Theater on Friday, June 9th at 7pm for a special showing of “The Hero” with a Q&A with Sam Elliott and writer/director Brett Haley.