Furry friends show off their talents ahead of The World Dog Expo

Some furry friends stop by our area to show off their moves. The World Dog Expo is taking place this weekend at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. The event will have a showcase of over 80 different dog breed and a chance for dogs and owners to get together in spots and education training. It will also have seminars with some of the top dog experts in all friends as well as various dog competitions. Finally, there will also be a trade show where people can shop for all of their doggy needs.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday, June 9th and close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11th.

https://www.worldexpo.dog/