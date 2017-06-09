Bobcat traps mother, 2 young children inside New Jersey bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG VALLEY, N.J. — A bobcat entered a New Jersey home Wednesday afternoon, forcing a mother and two young children to lock themselves inside a bathroom.

The bobcat trapped the mother and children in their bathroom at about 5:30 p.m. where they called police.

When police arrived at the house, they found the family locked inside the bathroom, and the bobcat near the rear back door. The bobcat did not appear to be sick or rabid, according to police.

Police then opened the doors and kitchen window, and an hour later, the bobcat left the house through a kitchen window and ran into the woods.

The bobcat was never in contact with any people, and wasn't injured, according to police. It also did not cause any damage to the house.