2 teenagers shot, 1 fatally in Brooklyn overnight: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn –– Police say one teen is dead and another was hospitalized after they were both shot in Brooklyn overnight.

The NYPD responded to report of an assault at Broadway and Jefferson Avenue minutes before 2 a.m. Friday when they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the torso and leg and 14-year-old with gunshot wound to the left thigh, police said.

Both teens were taken to a local hospital where the 17-year-old died and the other boy is being treated.

Police sources said the teens had just left a house party nearby.

There are no arrests. The identity of the deceased pending family notification.