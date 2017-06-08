Woman distracted by texting seriously injured after fall through sidewalk access door in NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A woman was seriously injured when she fell through a sidewalk access door while she was distracted by texting on her phone.

It happened around noon as the 67-year-old woman was walking on Somerset Street in Plainfield.

The woman appears to be texting when she flips over the access doors in front of Acme Windows.

She was extracted by emergency crews and rushed to the hospital.

The woman, who has not been identified, is listed in serious condition.

Authorities say the doors were open for the repair of gas lines.