Video: Black smoke emerges from federal building near World Trade Center

LOWER MANHATTAN – A thick black cloud of smoke appeared to be funneling out of federal building near the World Trade Center site Thursday morning, video shows.

Smoke from a generator emerged at a construction site on 14th floor of 90 Church St., a U.S. Postal Service Office, FDNY said. Fire fighters extinguished the minor fire.

Twitter user mo shared a video of the smoke emerging from behind 4 World Trade Center and captioned it: “ # WorldTradeCenter had a bit of a fire at building for it would seem.”

https://twitter.com/daoenix/status/872834135466930176/video/1

No injuries were reported in the incident.