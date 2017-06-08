Pregnant woman stabbed in neck on Bronx subway

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — A 24-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed in the neck by a man on a northbound 2 train Thursday night, police said.

She was on the 2 train with a 21-year-old friend around 7 p.m, police said. The two women argued with a 50-year-old man.

He pulled out a knife and stabbed both woman near the Prospect Avenue stop of the train, police said. The 21-year-old woman was stabbed in her left arm and her 24-year-old pregnant friend was stabbed in the neck.

Police took the 50-year-old man into custody.

Both women were rushed to Lincoln Hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

No identifying information is available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.