NASCAR driver Kurt Busch makes pit stop at PIX11 Morning News

Kurt Busch won his first Daytona 500 -- NASCAR's biggest race of the season -- earlier this season. However, he has been a star of the sport since his beginning over 20 years ago. Busch is one of just 26 NASCAR drivers to win in all three top divisions and have consecutive winning seasons.
