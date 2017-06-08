Man on mission to mow lawns in all 50 states for free to stop in New Jersey

NEW HAVEN, Conn. –– An Alabama man is gaining a lot of attention for his recent mission to cut grass across the nation.

Rodney Smith Jr., 24, told WPIX’s sister station Fox61 how he rolled out his vision after he saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn.

“So, from that day on I decided to cut grass free for the elderly, disabled, single parent mothers and veterans,” said Smith, who has since rolled out Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which mentors youth, ages 7 to 17, in carrying out this brand of community service.

He started his journey on May 10 from Huntsville, Alabama and will likely finish this weekend after expected trips to Hawaii and Alaska, he says. Smith visited New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday and is scheduled to make his way to Englewood, New Jersey Friday. He already cut grass in New York, weeks prior in North Tonawanda.

Children who sign a pledge to mow 50 lawns free for a veteran, single mom, disabled person or a senior will earn a new mower, when they complete the lawns.

“When I first had this feeling, it was like God telling me to get out there and do something,” Smith said.

His 50 states, 50 lawns initiative will turn global next year as he expands his reach to seven continents, seven lawns, according to Smith.

More information on Rodney Smith Jr. and Raising Men Lawncare on Facebook or on his website.