Man accused of streaming child abuse on Facebook Live

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man has been arrested after streaming the verbal and physical abuse of a 6-year-old boy on Facebook Live, according to police.

The Tulsa World reports that Ralph Hishaw, 32, was arrested on Monday.

He’s accused of child abuse by injury, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest came after Facebook Live videos showed Hishaw repeatedly yelling profanities at a child, slapping him and ridiculing him, according to authorities.

“No one is going to watch this video and think that what’s happening to this kid is OK,” police told local TV station FOX23.

In a 32-minute video, police say Hishaw mocks the child and calls him stupid.

Hishaw is also accused of slapping the little boy, and threatening to beat his head into the ceiling, FOX23 reports.

The boy was later found to have bruises on his back, according to FOX23.

Investigators used Google Earth and information in other videos to locate Hishaw.

The house in which the abuse took place had “deplorable living conditions” because of its lack of food and high concentration of debris, according to authorities.

The drug PCP was also found, FOX23 reports.

Tulsa County online records show Hishaw is being held in lieu of bond and no attorney is listed for him.

When asked about the accusations, Hishaw brushed off a FOX23 reporter, complimenting her hair and turning away.